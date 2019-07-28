President Putin reviews Main Naval Parade marking Russia’s Navy Day

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Supreme-Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, is reviewing the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg.

Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov reported to the president that the ships were ready for the parade.

The parade kicked off on the Neva River with the participation of the latest Admiral Kasatonov frigate, the Gremyashchiy corvette, the Kronshtadt submarine of project 677, the Mytishchi and the Serpukhov small missile ships and the Ivan Antonov minesweeper.

Then, the celebrations will move on to Kronshtadt, where amphibious Be-200 airplanes, an A-50 long-range radar surveillance aircraft, as well as Su-30SM fighter jets will fly over the Neva River and the Gulf of Finland.

Prior to that, the president sailed aboard a boat past the warships lining up for the parade in Kronshtadt, greeting their crews. He was accompanied by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov,

The Main Naval Parade involves more than 4,000 personnel, 43 warships and submarines as well as 41 aircraft. China's destroyer Xian and India's frigate Tarkash take part in the naval parade in St. Petersburg for the first time.