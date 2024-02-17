Progress MS-26 with candies, scientific equipment, other cargo docks to ISS

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The Progress MS-26 cargo spacecraft, which was launched on Thursday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, docked with the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), according to Roscosmos.

The ship docked with the station in an automatic mode. The process was controlled from Earth by specialists from the Mission Control Center, and from on board the ISS by Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko (TASS special correspondent), Nikolay Chub, and Konstantin Borisov.

Progress MS-26 delivered 2,518 kg of cargo to the ISS, including 580 kg of refueling fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, 40 kg of compressed nitrogen in cylinders. The ship's cargo hold contained 1,478 kg of various equipment and materials, including food for the crew, clothing and materials for scientific experiments.