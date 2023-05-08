China successfully tests re-entry spacecraft — CASC

BEIJING, May 8. /TASS/. China successfully tested a spacecraft that returned back to Earth, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) announced Monday.

According to the statement, published in the WeChat social network, the re-entry spacecraft, launched from the Jiuquan Launch Center, spent 276 days in orbit.

"This experiment was successful," the statement says.

According to CASC, this project "evidences China’s important technological breakthrough in aerospace technology."

"This method, which is cheaper and more convenient, could be used for peaceful space exploration," the space agency said.

Beijing actively develops its national space program. It develops weather, communication and navigation satellites, as well as lunar exploration technologies. Chinese specialists simultaneously implement a project on exploration of Mars and asteroids. China has also completed construction of an orbital station. In 2022, China made 64 launches.