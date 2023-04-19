Russian cosmonauts complete almost 8-hour spacewalk — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin who is also a TASS special reporter in space completed their spacewalk, Roscosmos announced in a live broadcast on its website on Wednesday.

The cosmonauts embarked on their spacewalk at 4:41 a.m. Moscow time on April 19, spending seven hours and 54 minutes outside the orbital outpost. This was the fourth spacewalk for Prokopyev in his space career and the second for Petelin.

During their extravehicular activity, the cosmonauts transferred the thermal regulator to the Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module. The radiator was transferred with the help of the ERA robotic arm handled by cosmonaut Andrey Fedyayev from the board of the International Space Station (ISS). Prokopyev and Petelin who stayed outside the ISS preliminarily prepared the thermal regulator for its transfer and then connected it to the module.

The Russian cosmonauts conducted their first spacewalk this year to further equip the Nauka research module.