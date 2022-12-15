ISS crew safe after loss of pressure on Soyuz spacecraft — NASA

NEW YORK, December 15. /TASS/. A leak causing depressurization of the Soyuz spacecraft’s thermal system does not threaten the crew of the International Space Station (ISS), a live stream presenter said on the website of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

According to the presenter, both Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin who were supposed to perform a spacewalk as well as other crew members "are safe, and were not in any danger".

Earlier, Roscosmos confirmed that the ISS spacewalk by two Russian cosmonauts had been canceled for technical reasons. Work was suspended due to the loss of pressure in the thermal system of the Soyuz spacecraft docked to the station.

The opening of the hatch of the Poisk mini-research module was scheduled for 5:20 am Moscow time on Thursday. Extravehicular activity (EVA-56) was supposed to last for 6 hours and 37 minutes. During the spacewalk, a heat exchanger was to be transferred from the Rassvet mini-research module to the Nauka multipurpose lab with the help of the ERA robotic arm.

Currently, in addition to Prokopyev and Petelin who is also TASS’ special correspondent at the ISS, Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, NASA astronauts Josh Cassada, Frank Rubio, Nicole Mann and JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata are also onboard the ISS.