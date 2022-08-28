Russian orbital station may be renamed after design is completed

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The name of the Russian Orbital Station may be changed after the design is completed, Director General of Roscosmos Yuri Borisov told TASS.

"For the time being, we use this name in our internal documents. Perhaps, after the design is completed, the national station will be renamed," Borisov said.

At the Army forum held from August 15 to 21, Energia Rocket and Space Corporation (part of Roscosmos) for the first time showed a model of the Station. The model included base, scientific and energy, nodal, gateway and production modules, as well as service platforms.