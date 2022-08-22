Replaceable modules will make Russia’s orbital station everlasting — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s future orbital station, if composed of add-on replaceable modules, may become "everlasting," Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov is quoted by the corporation’s news release as saying during a visit to the Cosmonauts Training Center. At a meeting with cosmonauts on Monday, Borisov discussed the outlook for creating Russia’s own future orbital outpost.

"Borisov said that replaceable add-on modules can make the space station everlasting, with a new generation of spacecraft employed to service its needs," the news release reads. Also, Roscosmos’ CEO is certain that although a future space station will be a national project, friendly countries may be invited to participate.

"I believe that the station should be open to friendly countries for international research," Borisov said.

The news release states that work on the creation of a national space station and transport space infrastructure will be included in the crewed cosmonautics development concept.