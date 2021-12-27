Roscosmos chief offers congratulations on successful launch of Angara carrier rocket

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s state space corporation Rosccosmos Dmitry Rogozin has congratulated the command of Russia’s space forces, the developers of the Angara carrier rocket on its successful launch.

"My congratulations to the command of the Russian space forces, the Plesetsk spaceport’s operational crew, the Khrunichev Center, the Energomash Research and Production Association, the Research and Production Center of Automatics and Instrument-Making, the Center for Operation of Space Ground-based Infrastructure on the successful launch of the heavy Angara!," he wrote on his Twitter account.

According to Rogozin, now it is necessary to wait for the performance of the Persei booster, which was developed by the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation and launched by the Angara carrier rocket for the firt time.

The Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket was launched by the Russian space forces from the Plesetsk spaceport at 22:00 Moscow time on Monday.

The Persei booster, a modernized version of a unit originally meant for the Proton-M carrier rocket, was developed by RSC Energia. Chief of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said earlier that the Persei booster would be launched for the first time on the Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket in 2021.

Angara is a family of Russia’s launch vehicles, with versions ranging from light to heavy. The new family uses environmentally-friendly fuel components. There have been two launches of the Angara heavy rockets from Plesetsk - on December 23, 2014 and December 14, 2020.