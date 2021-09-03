Launch of OneWeb satellites from Vostochny spaceport scheduled for October 14

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT, September 4. /TASS/. The next launch of British OneWeb communications satellites from the Vostochny spaceport is scheduled for October 14, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin reported to President Vladimir Putin.

"On October 14, 36 space vehicles will be launched," he said. It is going to be a challenging launch, during which the Fregat booster is to orbit the space vehicles, Rogozin said. Meanwhile, the ordering customer is satisfied with the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket, Roscosmos Chief stressed, noting that the carrier "would definitely fly for another 9-10 years."

The first six OneWeb satellites were orbited by a Soyuz-ST carrier rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana on February 28, 2019. Another 34 satellites were delivered into outer space on February 7, 2020 and the same amount on March 21 that year from the Baikonur spaceport. OneWeb satellites were launched from the Vostochny spaceport for the first time in December 2020. A total of 36 space vehicles were put into orbit. After that, OneWeb satellites were launched on March 25, April 26, May 28 and July 1, 2021 from the Vostochny spaceport, and on August 22 this year from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Another launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome is scheduled for September 14.