Nauka module to ISS filled up with fuel, no remarks - Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Nauka multifunctional laboratory module, which is scheduled to launch to the International Space Station (ISS) in July, has been filled up with fuel, Dmitry Rogozin, Director General of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, said on Saturday.

"The Nauka MLM [multifunctional laboratory module - TASS] has been filled with rocket fuel components. There are no remarks," Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Roscosmos chief added that the module was scheduled to be transported to a technical site on Sunday, in order to continue preparations for the launch.

The Nauka multi-functional laboratory module is designated for implementing the Russian program of applied research and experiments. With the launch of the Nauka research module into operation, the Russian segment of the International Space Station will get additional space for equipping workplaces, storing cargoes and accommodating water and oxygen regeneration equipment.

The Nauka module will provide a second toilet for Russian cosmonauts (the first is located in the Zvezda module) and a room for a third crewmember. It will also use the European Robotic Arm (ERA) that will help perform some operations without spacewalks.

Nauka’s launch is scheduled for July 21 and its docking to the ISS for July 29.