Russian-Italian scientific cooperation on Sputnik V vaccine to begin in April

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Cooperation between the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases and Russia’s Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in testing Russia’s vaccine Sputnik V will begin in April, the Italian institute’s director, Francesco Vaia, said during an online TASS conference on Tuesday. The Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute is an Italian medical center of great authority, which is currently at the forefront of struggle against the novel coronavirus infection.

"We are to formalize our memorandum on cooperation (with the Gamaleya Center) first. We will be prepared to begin joint research in April," Vaia said. Bilateral cooperation envisages exchanges of experts and biological materials and clinical tests, he said. A group of volunteers in Italy may be vaccinated with Sputnik V for research into ways of increasing the vaccine’s effectiveness and creating a "combined" vaccine. Vaia said that the principle of using two adenoviruses was of interest, because it might enhance the effects of vaccination.