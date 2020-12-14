Second test launch of Angara-A5 heavy rocket carried out in Plesetsk

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force conducted a second test launch of the Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket with a mass-size evaluation model from the Plesetsk space center in northwestern Russia on Monday, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The operational crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Force performed a test launch of a carrier rocket of the heavy Angara-A5 class with a mass-size evaluation model," the military agency noted.

The rocket was launched at 08:50 Moscow time from the launch pad No. 35 of the Russian Defense Ministry’s State Testing Cosmodrome (the Plesetsk spaceport) in the Arkhangelsk Region. As the agency specified, all pre-launch operations and the launch proceeded in the normal mode.

"Ground facilities of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Force controlled the launch and the trajectory of the carrier rocket," the Defense Ministry added.

The Angara is a family of next-generation Russian space rockets. It consists of light, medium and heavy carrier rockets with a lifting capacity of up to 37.5 tonnes. The new family of rockets uses environmentally-friendly propellant components. So far, Russia has carried out only two Angara launches, both of them from the Plesetsk spaceport: a light Angara-1.2PP blasted off in July 2014 and its heavy version lifted off in December 2014.