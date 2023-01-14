UN General Assembly has no authority to set up ‘special tribunal’ on Russia — mission

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly has no mandate to establish a "special tribunal’ against Russia, as such initiatives have no legal basis, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on RT on Saturday.

"Any such initiatives in the General Assembly would be legally null and void, as the General Assembly has no such authority. It is a popular idea in the West, and it is being exploited for the populist and political reasons, but I can see no practical foundation here other than to make serious people laugh. It is more of a political initiative than a legal one," he said.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Japarova said at the UN that Kiev is set to submit a draft resolution to the General Assembly in 2023 to create a ‘special tribunal’ against Russia over the Ukraine conflict.