West waging full-scale war against Russia in order to destroy it — Security Council

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to harm Russia in all spheres and often by other people's hands, Nail Mukhitov, an aide to the Russian Security Council’s secretary, said in an interview with TASS.

"Attempts to break our country do not stop. The West is waging a full-scale war against Russia in all spheres and wants to weaken, divide and ultimately destroy it," he said.

Moreover, according to the aide, Washington is "inciting its vassals against Moscow," but is trying to maintain favorable contacts. "The countries under its control are now erasing the facts about the friendship of our peoples from history," Mukhitov emphasized.

He pointed to the fact that the US does not hide its plans. "Former National Security Advisor to the US President John Bolton directly said that the United States and NATO should switch to offensive actions: start unraveling the frozen conflicts of the post-Soviet space," Mukhitov noted.