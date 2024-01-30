{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
PREVIEW: Lavrov to address BRICS Sherpas, Sous-Sherpas meeting in Moscow

Russia will chair BRICS in 2024 under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security"
Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/TASS
Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov
© Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/TASS

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will on Wednesday address the participants of the first BRICS Sherpas and Sous-Sherpas meeting, which will be held in Moscow from January 30 to February 1 within the framework of Russia's chairmanship of the association.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov will address the participants at the session "BRICS Strategic Partnership as a Support for Multilateralism". The BRICS group has undergone two waves of expansion since its inception in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original members, which included Brazil, Russia, India and China. In August 2023, six new members, including Argentina, were invited to join at once, but in late December it declined to join. Since January 1, 2024, ten countries have become members of BRICS.

Lavrov himself earlier pointed out that the association has "a very big future," given that about 30 countries are interested in rapprochement with BRICS. "Russia, which assumed the chairmanship of BRICS on January 1, will, of course, pay special attention to the newcomers, who we hope will organically fit into our joint work and thus contribute to the strengthening of positive trends not only within BRICS, but also in the international arena in the interests of the world majority," the top Russian diplomat emphasized.

Russia will chair BRICS in 2024 under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security." According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the country plans to hold more than 200 events of various levels, which will be hosted by more than a dozen Russian cities. The BRICS foreign ministers will meet in Nizhny Novgorod in June, and the high-level summit will be held in Kazan in October.

Tags
Foreign policySergey LavrovBRICS
Ecuador doesn’t want to break ties with Russia — president
Noboa said on January 10 that Ecuador planned to transfer Russian-and Ukrainian-made weapons to the United States in exchange for new equipment costing some $200 million
Moscow security official rejects Kiev’s claim to southern Russian regions as 'absurd'
Nail Mukhitov pointed out that residents of Donbass and the region historically known as Novorossiya "have always viewed Great Russia as their native homeland"
West intel agencies push 'alternative vote,' phish for Russians’ personal data — lawmaker
Vasily Piskarev specified that citizens are being encouraged to download "allegedly untraceable" voting apps, "sign petitions to recognize the election as illegitimate, undergo training for being an observer at polling stations"
Kremlin spokesman slams Valieva’s disqualification as politically motivated decision
Earlier on Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has disqualified Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules
EU to attract up to €10 bln for creating transport corridor from Asia bypassing Russia
"The €10 billion commitment is a mixture of ongoing and planned investments which <…> the European Commission foresees to be mobilized for sustainable transport development in Central Asia in the short term," the statement reads
EU not prepared for potential armed conflict with Russia — Politico
The newspaper explains that since the end of the Cold War, the number of armed forces in EU countries has decreased by 2.5 times, from 3.4 million troops in 1989 to 1.3 million in 2022
Press review: US mulling payback strike on Iran and West wants robust arms sector for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 30th
EU to invest 1.5 bln euro in transport corridor from Central Asia bypassing Russia
The long-term objective is to make the transport corridor "a competitive, sustainable, smart and fast route" to link Asia and Europe
Kremlin refrains from commenting on Hungary’s potential claims to Transcarpathia
Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov recommended that journalists address this issue to the ultra-right
Russia, Pakistan share positions in almost all spheres of cooperation within SCO — envoy
Albert Khorev lauded the contribution made by Pakistan to the SCO’s work, adding that, this year, Islamabad "will for the first time take over the presidency of the SCO Council of Heads of State"
Russia’s BRICS chairmanship to focus on boosting economic ties, senior diplomat says
"We believe that this work should get strong political support and the greatest attention," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov emphasized
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
PREVIEW: Russia to open first meeting of BRICS Sherpas under its chairmanship in the bloc
For the first time, representatives of five new members of the association - Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia - will participate in such a meeting
Hungary demands Ukraine reinstate pre-2015 rights for Hungarians in Transcarpathia
Budapest warned that otherwise it would not support Ukraine’s bid to enter the EU
North Korea launched cruise missiles — Yonhap
The number of missiles is not specified
NATO’s planned drills near Russian borders increase risk of military incidents — MFA
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that the Russian side "has no plans to attack NATO countries"
Putin highlights significant progress in development of Union State
According to the Russian president, the 28 sectoral union programs have helped to harmonize Russian and Belarusian laws, forming the legal and organizational framework for a common economic space
Russia confirms readiness to continue efforts to end bloodshed in Gaza — MFA
The Russian side explained "Moscow's unwavering position in support of a just Palestinian-Israeli settlement on the well-known international legal basis stipulating the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital"
Western-provided weapons sent to Ukraine now turning up in Northern Europe, Gaza — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the West is creating numerous international platforms "for promoting a policy that is not so much dedicated to the Ukraine crisis as much as they are targeted against Russia"
Ukrainian troops execute their wounded to prevent capture — Russian commander
He said that when Ukrainian troops leave their wounded behind, they realize that Russian forces will try to get them to a safe place
Borrell admits EU’s investment in Central Asia targeted against Russia
The EU foreign policy chief also admitted that the EU sanctions have not yet produced desired results for Brussels
Putin lauds solidarity between Russia, Belarus
According to the Russian president, the program of the Union State’s coordinated foreign policy steps "will encourage the development of closer Russian-Belarusian coordination in international affairs"
Japan would like to sign peace with Russia, but will go on with sanctions — Prime Minister
Fumio Kishida also recalled that in the second half of February a conference will be held in Tokyo on the problem of restoring Ukraine
WADA calls on countries to pass laws criminalizing doping of minors
WADA welcomed the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to uphold its appeal and impose a four-year period of ineligibility on the Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva
Trump says America ‘lost its way’
Former US President also said the Biden administration is "destroying our country"
China permanently deploys four warships around Taiwan — newspaper
Another Chinese ship is constantly deployed northwest of the disputed islands of Senkaku (Diaoyudao) in the East China Sea, which Japan regards as its own territorial waters
US considering covert operation against Iran — news agency
At the same time, Washington will not announce its participation in this campaign
India not wrapping up defense cooperation with Moscow — senior Russian diplomat
"Our Indian partners, as before, are interested in cooperation, including in this area," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Russia’s election commission formally registers Vladimir Putin as presidential candidate
According to the Central Election Commission, the number of authentic and valid voter signatures stands at 314,909, "which is enough for the candidate’s registration"
Pakistan's former prime minister sentenced to 10 years for violating state secrets law
Imran Khan led Pakistan's Cabinet in 2018-2022
US worried about failing campaign to isolate Moscow in sports, Russian intel chief says
According to the SVR, international sports federations are increasingly unwilling to take the White House’s position into account when deciding on whether to admit Russian athletes to participate in athletic competitions
Black box data confirms external impact on Il-76 near Belgorod — source
A Russian military transport Il-76 plane carrying 74 people was shot down by Ukrainian troops over Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine on January 24
Putin will not take part in election debates, Kremlin spokesman says
Dmitry Peskov suggested addressing questions about Vladimir Putin receiving a presidential candidate's certificate to the election headquarters
Top diplomats from BRICS nations to meet in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod in June
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that dozens of Russian cities were expected to host over 200 events under Moscow’s chairmanship of the group
Politician slams Kiev’s 'terrifying' attacks on Russian civilians
Nail Mukhitov noted how steadfast the residents of shelled Russian regions have been in enduring their hardships
Russian national detained in Finland for allegedly violating EU travel ban
According to the paper, Voislav Torden is banned from entering the Schengen zone by Norway and the Czech Republic
Tabayevka's liberation paves way for liberating entire Kharkov Region — official
Vitaly Ganchev added that the Russian military has a "very difficult task," since Ukrainian troops have fortified their positions in the area
Ankara sees US seeking to exit not only Syria but entire Middle East — newspaper
The Turkish authorities cite the PKK and YPG as the main threats to the country’s national security
Hamas rejects hostage deal agreed in Paris — Israeli newspaper
The Jerusalem Post cited a Hamas statement expressing the shared position of the movement and the PFLP that Israeli troops must stop their offensive operations in Gaza and leave the Strip before any hostage swap could be carried out
Ukrainian army currently numbers 880,000 personnel, Zelensky discloses to German media
Earlier, the Ukrainian president said that the Ukrainian ground forces were 600,000 strong in December 2023
SPB Exchange denies reports of closing Russian securities trading
"Trading in Russian securities at the SPB Exchange on January 30, wow will be held according to the earlier established trading schedule," the press service of the St. Petersburg-based trading platform said
‘From South Pole to North Pole’: Lukashenko on substance of talks with Putin
The Belarusian president noted the fruitful cooperation between Russia and Belarus in Antarctica, where Russian and Belarusian have outposts
EU ambassadors agree on proposal to seize revenue from frozen Russian assets
"EU Ambassadors just agreed in principle on a proposal on the use of windfall profits related to immobilised assets to support Ukraine’s reconstruction," the Belgian presidency said
TASS, Foreign Ministry Diplomatic Academy join forces to train foreign policy specialists
Under the agreement, the priority areas for cooperation include "the organization of joint informational and analytical events reflecting the current international agenda"
Russia open to substantive proposals for diplomatic settlement in Ukraine — MFA
Alexey Polishchuk said there’s no hope now that the West will change its approach to the Ukrainian settlement
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Russian air defenses destroy drone over Tula Region
According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage
Suspension of funding for UNRWA may violate Genocide Convention — Palestinian diplomat
Palestinian Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Salah Abdel-Shafi stressed that UNRWA support "is needed for the survival of the Palestinian population"
Two mln people may die in Gaza without world's help — Turkish foreign minister
Hakan Fidan underlined that "it will become a great moral burden that the globe will not be able to bear"
Russian Olympic Committee says war has been declared to Russian sport
"Regrettably, the CAS decision is negative but we cannot count on the impartiality and objectivity of this international structure," the Russian Olympic Committee said
Military institute brings simulated nuclear tests close to real conditions
The 12th institute studies the destructive factors of a nuclear blast and its impact on arms, hardware and troops and designs protection recommendations against nuclear weapons
Russians not getting TikTok back any time soon — minister
Forbes said earlier that some TikTok users were able to access new content in Russia in late 2023 - early 2024
Russian diplomat quips that Biden should ‘form an international coalition’ to free Texans
"It’s high time the American president, following in his predecessor Barack Obama's footsteps, declares 'Texas must go'," Maria Zakharova said
Hungarian prime minister’s adviser slams EU threats on issue of Ukraine aid as 'blackmail'
Earlier, the authoritative London newspaper reported, citing an internal EU document, that Brussels was developing a plan to undermine Hungary's economy if it continued to refuse to approve funding for Ukraine
Musk's company Neuralink places first implant into human brain
The entrepreneur added that Neuralink's first product is called Telepathy and "enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking"
Hungary requests Ukraine to continue Russian oil transit — Foreign Minister
Peter Szijjarto stressed he had raised the issue of unacceptability of including Hungarian company in the Ukrainian list of the so-called "international war sponsors"
Swedish defense chief opposes bill banning nukes in country
Meanwhile, none of Sweden’s allies has asked for the deployment of nuclear weapons in the kingdom, Pal Henning Jonson said
Lukashenko discusses joint African initiatives with Putin
The Belarusian leader also expressed the desire for the Northern Sea Route program to be implemented as soon as possible
Press review: Houthis flummox paper tiger US and West pulls plug on Palestinian aid group
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 29th
North Korea slams US as modern-day 'pirate nation'
The media mentioned several incidents, including one about a tanker heading to Venezuela in 2020 and another where a tanker sold oil in the UAE’s waters in 2021
Electronic warfare system thwarts drone attack on Russian oil refinery
It is reported that there are no casualties
Maduro says he plans to visit St. Petersburg in the near future
The Venezuelan leader did not name the exact date of his visit to Russia
West lacks wherewithal to subjugate Russia, national security official states
According to Nail Mukhitov, it is the sacred duty of all Russians to defend traditional values and raise the younger generation "on the example provided by the victories achieved by Russian arms"
Putin takes part in launch of new wintering facility in Antarctica via video link
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko is also taking part in the event
Kiev desperate over lost chances to win conflict with Russia — newspaper
According to the media, there is no longer any talk of an offensive by Kiev, as Western partners have reduced the volume of military support
Paris transport workers to stage strike during summer Olympics
The strike should last from February 5 to September 9
Iran, Pakistan issue mutual assurances of respect for each other’s sovereignty
According to the top Iranian diplomat, terrorists active in the border areas of the two countries "are controlled by third countries who don’t wish well to the people of Iran and Pakistan"
Military court sentences former Italian officer to 29 years in jail for spying for Russia
Walter Biot was detained along with a Russian embassy employee on March 30, 2023
Technology Development Strategy prepared for Union State — Putin
Draft guidelines for implementation of provisions of the Union State Agreement for 2024-2026 presented at the Council’s meeting focus on making more active the multi-aspect interaction in its entirety, the President noted
54.27 carat diamond unearthed in Archangelsk Region
The diamond has the octahedron form and sound jewelry quality
Jordan says attacked US base is located in Syria
According to Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Miibaidin, the base is located in Syria’s al-Tanf area near the border with Jordan
Ukraine, Hungary end six-hour meeting, agree to hold sectoral talks
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said the talks between Kuleba, Szijjarto and the chief of the Ukrainian president's staff, Andrey Yermak, lasted 6 hours and 10 minutes
North-South corridor’s role to increase given instability in Red Sea — Russia’s Deputy PM
"The main focus is on the development of the North-South international transportation corridor," Alexey Overchuk said
West’s fixation on 'Zelensky formula' leads nowhere — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, the requirements contained in this document "are all nonsense"
Russian troops hit Ukraine’s ammunition, fuel depots — Defense Ministry
In addition, 118 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military hardware were hit in 137 areas
Israeli airstrike targets Iranian military command center near Damascus
According to the broadcaster, three missile strikes hit the military facility
Russian forces foil Ukrainian attempts to rotate troops near Ugledar, Staromayorskoye
The Battlegroup East units also repelled an attack by Ukraine’s 128th Territorial Defense Brigade near Priyutnoye
US embassy apologizes for saying Auschwitz death camp was liberated by Americans
On Tuesday, the Russian embassy in US responded to the original tweet claiming that it was Americans who liberated the camp, slamming it as "shameful WWII history rewriting"
Military institute to launch two biological protection premises
The new laboratories are created to study biological protection
Analyst says 'predictions' of Russia-NATO conflict due to bureaucracy, Ukraine fatigue
Mark Galeotti added that he sees some irritation in military circles because Europe, dependent on US aid, is not devoting enough resources to its own defense and now has to fund the conflict in Ukraine
Russia to begin repairs of damaged Minsk landing ship in 2024
Another Crimean source earlier told TASS the Minsk was likely to get the superstructure of the Konstantin Olshansky former big landing ship of the Ukrainian Navy
Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on US Navy USS Lewis B. Puller
After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Yemeni rebels (Houthis) warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory and would not allow ships associated with the Jewish state to pass through the waters of the Red Sea
Islamic Resistance in Iraq claims responsibility for strike on US military base — media
"All US interests in the region are legitimate targets and we don’t care about US threats to respond," the official noted
Pilots of crashed plane directed it away from populated areas, eyewitness says
Another resident of the settlement said she heard a bang before the crash
Russia’s new military buggy, Chaborz-6, rolled out in Chechnya’s Grozny
The vehicle is made entirely from Russian-made components
Vladimir Putin still does not use smartphone, spokesman says
While Putin does occasionally use the Internet, the head of state does not have too much time, Dmitry Peskov said
US sees evidence of cutting off arms supplies to Ukraine — US Secretary of State
"If the United States doesn't follow through on our commitments, then it's going to make it more difficult to have Europeans and others continue to do what they've already been doing," Antony Blinken said
Ukrainian ex-lawmaker says army commander-in-chief Zaluzhny was dismissed
No official comments have followed as of yet
Senior Russian, Chinese diplomats discuss arms control, cooperation in BRICS
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the parties also discussed other key issues on the international agenda "with an emphasis on the tasks of deepening Russian-Chinese coordination, including at specialized international platforms"
Israeli military says it raided office of Hamas chief in Gaza
"In addition, hundreds of terrorists were destroyed underground, both in contact battles and airstrikes," the IDF stated
Refinery in Yaroslavl up and running after attempted drone attack
Nobody was injured as a result of the incident and no fire was caused
Ukrainian army loses over 130 troops as a result of artillery strikes — Battlegroup Center
According to the officer, in the Chervona Dibrova area, the group’s units also repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 63rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces
Russian, Chinese companies agree on $2 bln worth projects at conference in Shenyang
The conference announced the start of a direct flight by China Eastern Airlines between Moscow and Shenyang
Two drones downed over Russia’s Bryansk, Kaluga regions
According to Governor Alexander Bogomaz, there were no casualties or fire as the debris fell on the roof of a technical outbuilding
US tries to prevent Russian athletes from participating in competitions — Russian Embassy
According to them, at the same time Washington is trying to "disrupt a number of major events" in Russia
Slovak authorities restore cultural cooperation with Russia, Belarus — newspaper
In March of 2022, the Ministry of Culture of Slovakia banned contacts and cooperation with Russia and Belarus
Biden discussed military response to attack on US base in Middle East, Axios reports
The news website added that the White House and the Pentagon are trying to find an option that would contain the rising risk of a regional war
Military institute increases tests of new arms
The institute reported to Sergey Shoigu about its experiments, it noted
Russia has data on Ukrainian special forces operating in several countries
Russian President's Special Representative for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev believes that "the Kiev regime is afraid to send its military personnel to participate in hostilities, because this threatens them with very large reputational costs in the event of their capture, destruction, and then making this fact public, so they try to act covertly"
Russia and US currently have no dialogue on Syria — official
Contacts are maintained, but only through this mechanism between the commander of our group in Syria and the command of the so-called international coalition," Russian President's Special Representative for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev said
Russian brigade takes one of key strongholds of Ukrainian army in South Donetsk area
The ministry noted that the actions of the assault groups from the air were coordinated by drone crews
