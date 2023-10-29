Muslim Spiritual Directorate calls on Muslims not participate in interreligious conflicts

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Russia has called on Muslims not to fall for calls for persecution of people on ethnic or religious ground.

"We strongly call on Russian Muslims <…> not to yield to provocative calls, stay humane and preserve patriotic feelings to our common homeland," it said in a statement over anti-Semitic incidents in Russian regions amid the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. "Any calls and actions geared toward persecution of people on ethnic or religious grounds are criminal."

It also called on federal and local authorities to react to such incidents without delay.

"We are ready to explain representatives of power bodies Islam’s attitude to such incidents and stress the necessity of closer cooperation between the state and congregations to prevent the aggravation of the situation," it added.

Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar issued a similar statement. He noted that relations between people of different nationalities and religions in Russia have always been built on the principles of mutual respect but today this traditional friendship is being tested for strength. He drew attention to "unbridled propaganda of extremism and terror on social networks."

According to Lazar, Russia’s federal authorities are sparing no effort to defend the inter-religious peace in the country and called on people to make their contribution.

"That is why I am calling on all our brothers and friends: each one of us must do his best to preserve this unique atmosphere of mutual respect and support, which make Russia a good place to live in. If today we let extremists burn the bridges of our friendship, it will be very difficult to build them anew," he said in a statement.