Five localities near Russia’s Kursk out of power due to drone attack on substation

KURSK, September 29. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone dropped two explosive devices at an electric substation in western Russia’s Kursk Region in the early hours of Friday, leaving five localities and a hospital without electricity, the region’s Governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram.

"A Ukrainian drone dropped two explosive devises on a substation in the <…> Belovsky district. One electric transformer caught fire. Five populated areas and one hospital are without power," the governor wrote, adding that firefighting crews are heading to the area.

"Repairs will begin as soon as it is safe to do so," Starovoit added.