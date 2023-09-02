Russia may launch mission to deliver soil from Mars moon after 2030

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Lavochkin Research and Production Association (part of Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos) intends to launch the Russian interplanetary station Boomerang after 2030, with the goal of delivering soil from the Mars moon Phobos, according to the company’s reports.

"Boomerang [is expected] after 2030. The first stage of the Expedition-M project for remote and contact studies of Mars and its moons, Phobos and Deimos," the reports said.

The statement specified that the mission's primary goals are to land on celestial bodies and to return samples of Phobos materials to Earth.