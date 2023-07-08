Russia not to let anyone ‘cancel’ its values — Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia will be protecting its values and striving for people’s well-being, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday.

The politician wrote this on the VK social network in a post dedicated to the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity celebrated on July 8.

"We cannot allow anyone to override our values. Therefore, we will continue to protect everything we cherish most of all - our homeland, the well-being of our families, our children, all the loved ones," he said.

According to Medvedev, love for the Motherland and the aspiration to defend it from enemies are founded on the loyalty to own family, care for the loved ones, respect and support.

The Day of Family, Love and Fidelity is celebrated on the Saints’ Day of Peter and Fevronia, who lived in Murom in the 13th century and are honored as protectors of marriage and family in the Russian Orthodox Church.