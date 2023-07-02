Russian documentary gets award of Ischia Film Festival in Italy

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. "The Voices of the Arctic" documentary of Russian director Ivan Vdovin got an award of "the best film in the Location Denied" section of the Ischia Film Festival that ended in Italy on Saturday, the film director told TASS.

"I would like to express my deep gratitude to the Ischia Film Festival for the invitation and the appreciation of our Arctic film movie," Vdovin said. "Our movie centers on the notion of ‘native’ in all its scale and diversity. Indeed everyone has the things native to him. However, the attitude towards these native things has its own poignant tone uniting people separated by thousands of kilometers. Probably, this exactly made possible for the jury of the prestigious Italian festival to mark our film with one of main awards of this year," the director noted.

"The Voices of the Arctic" comprises three stories about the people of the Russian Far North and their life. Each story is an essay of traditions, habits and music in the daily life of the characters.