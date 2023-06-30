US-led coaltion drones reportedly violate US-Russia memorandum five times in Syria

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The US-led international coalition’s drones were seen flying over Syria five times during the past day in violation of the memorandum of understanding between the Russian and US military, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Friday.

"During the day, five violations of the memorandum of understanding between the Russian Defense Ministry and the US Department of Defense of October 26, 2015 linked with the flights of the so-called US-led international anti-terrorist coalition’s unmanned aerial vehicles were reported. None was agreed with the Russian side," he said.