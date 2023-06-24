Lipetsk takes security measures in connection with PMC Wagner equipment’s movements

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Lipetsk Region’s Governor Igor Artamonov has said that all measures are being taken in the region in connection with the movement of Wagner PMC equipment to ensure the safety of local residents.

"Law enforcement agencies and authorities, including those in the municipalities, have been taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the population. The situation is under control. There are no failures in the operation of critical infrastructure," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

The governor said that the equipment of the Wagner PMC was moving around the territory of the Lipetsk Region.

"Since last night we and the team of representatives from all departments have been at the emergency response center. We stay in touch with the heads of all districts and services. Everyone works efficiently and smoothly," said Artamonov.

The governor recalled that the local residents were strongly advised not to leave their homes and avoid using any means of transport.

"I am aware of all the inconvenience, but I urge you to help us and to follow these recommendations," he added.

In the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of the PMC Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. In particular, he claimed that his units had been allegedly attacked and blamed the military leadership of the country. In connection with these statements, the Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case over calls for an armed rebellion. The Defense Ministry dismissed the claims about alleged strikes on the "rear camps of the PMC Wagner" as false. The FSB’s public relations center called on the personnel of the private military company not to follow Prigozhin’s orders and to take measures to detain him. Russian President Vladimir Putin in his address to the nation on Saturday described the PMC Wagner’s actions as an armed mutiny and treason and vowed that measures against the trouble-makers would be tough.