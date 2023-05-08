Government takes all possible measures to ensure security at Victory Day parade — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. The Russian government is taking every possible measure to ensure security during the Victory Day parade on May 9, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Channel One television on Monday.

"All the necessary measures are being taken to ensure security, especially when foreign guests, our head of state will be in attendance. Everything that is required by law is being done to that end," he said.

Peskov said the nature of the Kiev regime requires that Moscow be vigilant and reaffirms that Russian President Vladimir Putin made the right decision to start the special military operation.