Sberbank opens first regional branch in Crimea

YALTA /Republic of Crimea/, May 6. /TASS/. Sberbank opened the first regional branch in Yalta on the territory of the Crimean peninsula, a TASS correspondent reported from the opening ceremony.

A modular office has been installed in the city center next to the renovated Sovetskaya Square. Nearby there is an 18-car parking lot.

"I am sure this opens up new opportunities for individuals and legal entities, for Russian citizens who come [in Crimea] on holiday. The team [of the bank] is systemic, capable of fulfilling the assigned tasks," Head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said before cutting the ribbon.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank Stanislav Kuznetsov noted that the modular design of the office building was made in Omsk and delivered to the Crimea in a few days.

In January, Sberbank announced plans to launch operations in Crimea. According to the latest data, 30 ATMs of the bank have been installed on the peninsula. By the holiday season, Sberbank intends to increase their number to 80. The authorities also reported that the bank plans to open regional offices in Simferopol and Sevastopol.