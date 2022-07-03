West still betting on continuing war, not allowing Kiev to talk about peace

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The West is currently betting on continuing the war, Washington does not allow Kiev to think or talk about peace, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Now is the moment when Western countries are betting on the continuation of the war. This means that the moment continues when Western countries, under the leadership of Washington, do not allow Ukrainians to think or talk about peace," Peskov said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel.

At the same time, he is convinced that sooner or later common sense in the West will prevail and negotiations on Ukraine will resume. "Now the demand for initiatives to pacify the situation has declined. But we have no doubt that sooner or later common sense will prevail and once again the turn of negotiations will come," Peskov added.

He also noted that before the negotiation process resumes, Ukraine will have to "once again understand Moscow's conditions". "Agree to them. Sit down at the table. And just formalize the document that has already been agreed in many respects," Peskov concluded.

European leaders most often lack the strength to be guided only by the interests of their countries, they have to follow the collective West, Russian presidential spokesman said.

"European leaders, they still have their own countries with their own interests. And they actually can have varying points of view. We see this very well," Peskov said, commenting on the differences between countries in the G20.