Blogger Zhukov hospitalized with suspected head injury after beatdown in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s blogger Yegor Zhukov was taken to hospital with suspected head injury after being attacked by unknown people in Moscow, spokesman for the ‘Team of Zhukov’ Stas Toporkov told TASS.

"Provisional diagnosis is concussion and closed craniocerebral injury," he said.

Zhukov was attacked and beaten near his house late on Sunday.

The blogger was arrested on August 2, 2019, on charges of participating in mass riots. A month later, he was placed under house arrest upon the investigators’ request.