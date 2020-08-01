Russia reopens the border with Abkhazia

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to reopen the border with Abkhazia, the Russian cabinet’s press office said on Saturday.

"Russia is lifting restrictions on crossing the border with Abkhazia imposed over the coronavirus situation," explanatory notes to the order say.

The decision was approved at the Friday meeting of the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. The decision is said to take into consideration the conclusions of the Russian consumer safety watchdog and the Health Ministry about the epidemiological situation and the readiness of Abkhazia’s infrastructure to accommodate tourists.

On July 31, Abkhazian President Aslan Bzhania told TASS that the republic is ready to reopen the border with Russia in coming days once a corresponding decision is taken by Moscow.