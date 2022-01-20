Press review: Iran offers Russia long-term deal and what’s on the Lavrov-Blinken agenda

Izvestia: What’s on the agenda of the Lavrov-Blinken talks in Geneva Real negotiations on security guarantees will begin only after Moscow receives an official written response from the United States and NATO to its proposals, a source familiar with the course of contacts told Izvestia. The January 21 scheduled meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, implies "only discussion" of guarantees, the source said. Before talking to his Russian counterpart, the US top diplomat visited Ukraine and headed to Germany. The itinerary of his tour makes it clear that work on de-escalation is proceeding along the Washington-Berlin-Kiev-Moscow track, where the Russian-US dialogue plays a decisive role. "The negotiations between Russia and the United States on January 21 are, in fact, just a discussion," an informed source familiar with the course of the consultations told Izvestia. "Real negotiations can begin only after Moscow receives a written answer. That’s when decisions will be made. So far, we have no such answer," the source said. Meanwhile, this source emphasized that Moscow is not going to change its negotiating positions, since "they are all set out on paper". The Russian side wants everything to go quickly. This should not be "a process that will drag on for months and years". Therefore, Moscow is actively urging the West to give it an official answer, according to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, it expects to receive it "any day now". These consultations could launch negotiations on European security, arms control and confidence-building measures, head of the International Order and Democracy program at the German Council on Foreign Relations Stefan Meister told Izvestia. At the same time, despite all the geopolitical risks, it is still possible to reach a compromise. One option is for NATO to say that the alliance is not abandoning its "open door" policy, expert at the Center for Security Studies at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich Henrik Larsen told the newspaper. Izvestia: Iran offers Russia long-term strategic cooperation Tehran gave Moscow a draft of a 20-year-long strategic cooperation agreement following yesterday’s talks between Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The Russian head of state noted that Russia and Iran are closely cooperating in many areas, including the fight against terrorism. In addition, over recent years, trade between the two countries has increased. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, pressure from the West, which both states are experiencing, could push Moscow and Tehran towards closer cooperation, even in the security sphere.

Putin highlighted the growing trade between the countries, pointing out that in 2021, it had exceeded $3.3 bln. Further development of bilateral relations can be facilitated by the conclusion of a comprehensive agreement on strategic partnership, Raisi believes. The Iranian president also encouraged the Russian leader to unite against the backdrop of sanctions pressure from Washington and its allies. Given the extensive souring of relations between Russia and the United States, there is no doubt that Moscow will strengthen ties with Iran, orientalist Vyacheslav Matuzov told Izvestia. The commentator does not rule out that they can even transform into allies, since Russia and Iran are under pressure that goes beyond international law. "This is pushing Russia, Iran, and China, as well as other countries to work together more closely in order to protect themselves from lawlessness," the expert emphasized. Political scientist Roland Bidzhamov agrees. According to him, in the current situation, Russia and Iran need to conclude an agreement on strategic partnership. "This will help foster cooperation in various fields, including the economy. At the same time, Moscow and Tehran need to switch to settlements in national currencies," the expert believes. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey’s bid to help mediate Russia-Ukraine dispute unlikely to pan out Ankara is ready to provide its negotiating platform for organizing a Russian-Ukrainian summit, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who invited his colleagues Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky to "settle all differences". This is not the first proposal by the authorities of a NATO member state to provide diplomatic mediation in resolving the Donbass conflict, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. Nevertheless, experts doubt that the Turkish initiative interests the Kremlin.