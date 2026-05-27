Top Russian security official sees Tokyo flirting with NATO, neo-Nazis in Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The current Japanese leadership is flirting not only with NATO but also with Ukrainian neo-Nazis and Taiwanese separatists, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at the sixth round of ASEAN-Russia Consultations of the High Representatives for Security Issues.

"Japan’s course toward rejecting post-war pacifist principles is posing risks. Everybody remembers perfectly well what actions were attempted by the Empire of Japan in its militarist frenzy in the 20th century. Nobody knows what can be expected of the current authorities in this country which are flirting with NATO, neo-Nazi Ukrainians and separatists in Taiwan," the top Russian security official said.

The event is taking place on the sidelines of the 1st International Security Forum. TASS is the information partner of the forum.