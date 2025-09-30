IN BRIEF: What is known about aftermath of Ukrainian overnight attack on Russian regions

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 81 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled key facts about the aftermath.

Scale

- Overnight, air defense systems on duty intercepted and neutralized 81 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions, the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the agency, 26 UAVs were taken down over the Voronezh Region, 25 - over the Belgorod Region, 12 - over the Rostov Region, 11 - over the Kursk Region, and seven - over the Volgograd Region.

Aftermath

- Air defense systems thwarted a massive drone attack in the Volgograd Region. Electrical power supply to three populated areas in the Svetloyarsky District has been cut off, regional Governor Andrey Bocharov said.

- As a result of drone debris falling near Volgograd, dry vegetation caught fire, which was quickly extinguished.

- Bocharov clarified that there had been no structural damage and no casualties.

- Air defense systems repelled drone attacks in five districts in the Rostov Region with no casualties, regional Governor Yury Slyusar said.

- In the Tarasovsky District in the Rostov Region, two ground fire hotspots appeared in the Krivorozhskoye forestry, contained by morning.

- In the Chertkovsky District in the Rostov Region, field grass caught fire, which was quickly extinguished.

Airport operations

- Temporary restrictions on arriving and departing aircraft were imposed at airports in Volgograd, Kaluga, Krasnodar, and Stavropol.

- At this time, the restrictions have been removed.