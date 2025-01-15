Kremlin expects industry agreements to be concluded with Iran after new deal signed

DUBAI, January 15. /TASS/. The conclusion of new bilateral industry agreements of practical focus will be the next step after the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Moscow and Tehran is signed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Iran’s IRNA news agency.

"Regarding the future possible steps by Russia and Iran on expanding relations, the conclusion of industry agreements on practical focus may follow relying on the legal basis that will be formed by a new interstate strategic deal," he said.

It is planned that all areas of the Russian-Iranian cooperation will be covered, "from strengthening of cooperation in the military-political and trade-economic dimension to expansion of bilateral relations in the scientific, educational, cultural and humanitarian areas," Peskov added.

The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is expected to be signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow on January 17, is designed to mark the most important stage in relations between Russia and Iran. Officials from both countries point out that the document covers all areas of bilateral cooperation and will open new horizons in various areas of bilateral cooperation, including defense, the fight against terrorism, the energy sector, finances, transport, industries, agriculture, science, and technologies.