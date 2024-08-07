Emergency situation regime imposed in Kursk Region amid Ukraine’s attacks

KURSK, August 7. /TASS/. An emergency situation regime has been imposed in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region amid ongoing attacks by Ukrainian troops, the region’s acting governor, Alexey Smirnov, said.

"The current situation in the Kursk Region’s border areas is difficult. I have made a decision to impose an emergency situation regime in the Kursk Region from August 7 to eliminate the consequences of the infiltration of enemy forces," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Smirnov, he will personally coordinate the crisis management center until the situation calms down. "I keep the situation under control. I am in touch with the law enforcement and the federal center. All necessary measures are being taken to ensure the security of the region’s residents," he noted.

According to the regional government, several thousands of people were evacuated from the region’s border areas. More than 600 of them were accommodates at temporary accommodation centers.

On August 6, Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine. An attempt to break through the state border was thwarted. Russian air defense forces shot down 26 Ukrainian drones and several missiles over the region. The attacks claimed five lives. According to the Russian health ministry, twenty-four people, including six children, received wounds.

Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the operation on the Kursk Region’s border will be completed by the defeat of Ukrainian troops and regaining control of the Russian state border. According to the officer, the Ukrainian assault involved up to 1,000 servicemen. The enemy lost 315 people, at least 100 of them as killed, along with 54 units of equipment, including seven tanks.