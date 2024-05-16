Putin highlights impressive successes in Russia-China practical cooperation

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Premier of the State Council of of China Li Qiang and noted the successes in practical cooperation between Russia and China.

"I would like to express my gratitude to you personally, dear Mr. Prime Minister of the State Council, and to all colleagues from the State Council for the priority attention that you pay to strengthening Russian-Chinese multifaceted interaction, primarily in the trade and economic field," he said.

In turn, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said that Beijing and Moscow intend to deepen political mutual trust, adhering to the non-alignment principle. "Inspired by principles of non-alignment with blocs, non-confrontation and non-direction against third countries, the sides will consistently strengthen political mutual trust, respect the independently chosen development path, firmly support each other on the way to shared prosperity and revival,"Xi Jinping said at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, adding that the sides would adhere to the principles of mutual benefit for "the formation of new architecture of mutually beneficial cooperation."

Since the Sino-Russian relations entered into a new era their level has been constantly rising, the content of friendship has been enriched, while the idea of friendship has been established in people’s mind for a full due, he noted, adding that since those relations started developing the two countries have managed to cope with all difficulties and to make them even stronger.