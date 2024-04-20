{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

US aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan to make crises worse — Russian diplomat

"The military aid to the Kiev regime is direct financial support of terrorist activity," Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The US military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will aggravate the global crises, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The military aid earmarked by the United States for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will exacerbate the global crises, as the military aid to the Kiev regime is direct financial support of terrorist activity, [the aid] to Taiwan is an interference in China’s domestic affairs and to Israel is a direct path to the unprecedented escalation in the region," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

The $95bln package of bills on military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, on the seizure of the frozen Russian sovereign assets in order to give them to Kiev, and on additional sanctions against China passed the US House of Representatives on Saturday. In particular, the package includes $60 billion for Kiev and $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid for civilians in the conflict zones, including the Gaza Strip.

Aid to Kiev to make US richer, Ukraine more bankrupt — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that more Ukrainians will be killed "because of the Kiev regime"
Russian Aerospace Forces strike five militant hideouts in Syria’s Homs
Yury Popov said that aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorism coalition, led by the United States, continue to set dangerous precedents in skies above Syria
Russia takes out five Ukrainian tanks Abrams over last two months — NYT
Leopard tanks had also been targets of Russian strikes and at least 30 of them had been destroyed, the newspaper said
Airbus executive says German soldiers not needed for Taurus missiles in Ukraine
Michael Schollhorn disagreed that sending missiles to the UK so that it can provide Kiev with the British-made Storm Shadow instead could not allegedly be implemented as the British Eurofighter fighters are incompatible with Taurus
Protest rally in Georgia’s Tbilisi ending
Protesters have decided to wrap the rally up and gather again on Monday at 18:00 local time
Tokyo potentially joining US nuclear missions fraught with danger — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova also highlighted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s recent US visit, adding that "it was yet again accompanied by anti-Russian outbursts"
Security guarantees on Ukraine did not apply to Crimea, Donbass — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister noted that "Ukrainian negotiators came and said that, for example, on the issue of maneuvers with the participation of third countries, let's replace the wording 'if all guarantor countries agree' with 'unless the majority agrees'"
Sites for practicing ways to counter drones to be set up at all Russian testing grounds
Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has visited a testing ground in the Moscow Military District where new models of small arms developed with the participation of snipers who carried out missions in the special military operation zone were presented
West pushing Kiev into counteroffensive, Russia ready for it — DPR leader
It is stressed that Russian forces are "ready for any development of events"
North Korean agriculture committee’s delegation sets off on visit to Russia
According to the embassy, the delegation is expected to hold talks with the Russian agriculture minister and meet with officials from the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision and the Federal Agency for Fishery
Iran revokes accreditation from IAEA’s German, French inspectors
The report did not say how many IAEA staff lost their accreditation in Iran
West close to sending military to Ukraine, this would 'drag Europe to bottom' — Orban
"This military whirlpool can drag Europe to the bottom. Brussels is playing with fire and angering God," the Hungarian prime minister said
Iran expects ‘decisive action’ from EU in regards to Israeli strike at consulate in Syria
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian once again put the responsibility for the escalation in the region on the US, which provides support to Israel
Russia knows French military instructors working in Ukraine — Lavrov
At the same time, the top Russian diplomat pointed out that "there is information that not only French mercenaries, but also instructors, maybe even together, but along with some other representatives of military and special services of European countries are working there [in Ukraine]"
Biden urges Senate to approve aid to Kiev so that Ukraine gets weapons as soon as possible
"It comes at a moment of grave urgency, with Israel facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine under continued bombardment from Russia," US President said
Russia not to go for settlement on Ukraine based on 'Zelensky formula' — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat referred to a swindling trick used by a thimblerigger who puts a small round object, such as a ball or pea, under one of three thimbles or cups and asks the player to guess under which the object is, while unfairly manipulating this object
Russia won’t allow NATO to move closer in Ukraine — Lavrov
There is still no full clarity regarding the future of Ukraine's western regions, the Russian foreign minister went on to say
Kaluga airport suspends operation due to drone attack threat
One flight was delayed
Russia, Belarus boosting interaction despite sanctions
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin added that the record-high indicator of mutual trade turnover is $45.2 bln
Hungarians in western Ukraine should get their rights back, Budapest says
"The Hungarian community’s opportunities to use its native language in the fields of education, culture, media and self-governance have been significantly limited," Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto specified
Russian defense chief checks implementation of orders to develop drones
All the presented drones and payload were created from domestic composite materials and elements
US House passes procedural vote on Ukraine aid bill
It cannot be ruled out that the House of Representatives may pass this package as early as Saturday
US retrieves weapons previously banned under INF treaty — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov emphasized that such steps were another powerful blow to strategic stability
Russian military closely monitors all Ukrainian 'novelties' — Kremlin on UAVs
Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine had developed a UAV with a range of up to 3,000 kilometers
US base in eastern Syria attacked by drones
No information about potential damage is available at this point
Blast rocks military base south of Baghdad — Reuters
According to the news agency, one PMF fighter was killed and six were wounded
Major Western investor accuses Zelensky's office of extorting millions of euros
Arnulf Damerau said that he provided details of the meeting, along with evidence and a list of names of those involved, to US and European intelligence agencies
Cossack Brigade ‘Dnieper’ takes out two Ukrainian boats at Kinburn Spit
The spy boats managed to come at such a close distance for the first time since the Dnieper brigade started to hold these positions on the Kinburn Spit, the brigade’s commander sayd
Two pilots of jet that crashed in southern Russia hospitalized
The plane crashed in a field in the Krasnogvardeysky district of southern Russia’s Stavropol Region
No plans for pauses in fighting if talks on Ukraine begin, Lavrov says
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the situation on the ground had changed significantly
Grossi ignores ‘elephant in the room’ in Zaporozhye nuke plant situation — Russian envoy
Dmitry Polyansky noted that the IAEA chief is being very cautious about the issue of attacks on the nuclear facility
US House of Representatives passes bill on military aid for Ukraine
In the next move, the bill will be submitted to the Senate
Russia’s defense chief inspects production of tanks, flamethrowers at Siberian enterprise
Sergey Shoigu handed down an instruction for the defense enterprise to ramp up the production of T-80BVM tanks, the Defense Ministry said
Obama’s words on power transition in Ukraine confirm US involvement in state coup — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, Barack Obama confirmed the US has been involved in the Ukrainian state coup since the very beginning
Lavrov says Borrell let it slip that Europe ‘fighting against Russia’
Russia’s top diplomat noted that Josep Borrell may made the statement in a moment of weakness
Russia’s Battlegroup West repels three attacks in past day, moving to better positions
Units of Battlegroup Center have improved their tactical positions
Russia has significant amount of West’s funds in case of confiscation of its assets
Russia views the West’s encroachment on its assets as "a blatant and shameless theft for the purpose of lining its pockets," Maria Zakharova noted
US agrees to withdraw troops from Niger — Washington Post
The decision was sealed in a meeting between US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and Niger’s prime minister, Ali Lamine Zeine
Lavrov speaks of West’s agony, Russia’s approach to any future talks with Kiev
The Russian foreign minister also described Armenia and Russia as more than formal allies
Skoltech sees new agreement with MIT as success for Russian science as a whole
In early December, Skoltech and MIT signed their third phase cooperation agreement for five years, from 2019 to 2024
Russian industrial producers’ prices up 2.4% in March — statistics
In chemicals production, prices edged up by 26.8% for ethers, organic peroxides, epoxides, acetals and semiacetals and their derivatives
Russia pounds Ukrainian energy, military-industrial sites in precision strikes over week
Russian forces gained advantageous positions and repulsed 23 Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Donetsk area where the enemy lost over 3,000 troops and three tanks in the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia delivers 34 strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure over week — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,550 troops, four tanks and five armored combat vehicles in battles with Russian forces in the Donetsk area over the past week, the ministry reported
French president says creating Israeli-type air defense network for Ukraine impossible
Emmanuel Macron added that Europe’s resources are limited, and the European Union will continue helping Kiev keeping in mind its own reserves
Ukrainians abroad storming embassies to avoid mobilization, Russian diplomat says
On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed the mobilization law passed by the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) in the second and final reading on April 11
Turkey welcomes agreement on delimiting Armenian-Azerbaijani border
This positive development achieved through direct negotiations is an important step towards the signing of a final peace agreement, Foreign Ministry said
FACTBOX: Collective Security Treaty Organization
The Collective Security Treaty came into force on April 20, 1994 to herald the emergence what would eventually become the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The six member-countries are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
Polish premier refuses to hand over his country’s Patriot systems to Ukraine
Donald Tusk said that German Chancellor’s call to send more air defense systems to Kiev had no relation to Poland, provided the country's geographical position near the frontline
Swiss parliament votes against joining task force on frozen Russian assets
The group contains US finance and justice ministers, representatives of Australia, the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, France, Japan, as well as the European Commission
Russian military base may appear in CAR’s eastern region — President Touadera
According to the president, this step will help strengthen his country’s defense potential and contribute to bolstering the national armed forces’ capabilities
US interested in vetoing UN’s Palestine resolution ahead of election — ambassador
They were interested in this against the backdrop of the upcoming presidential election in the United States, Abdel Hafiz Nofal said
Well-known orthodox priest, theologian and dissident killed
The tragedy occurred when Pavel Adelgeim was engaged in a conversation with Pchelintsev at the table in the living room
Press review: West confronts Russian asset dilemma and US finds backdoor for Ukraine aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 11th
Gazprom delivering 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
A request for transit via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected
Participation in ‘Columbine’ movement may result in life sentence — Prosecutor General
Earlier, the "Columbine" movement was recognized a terror group
In response to Borrell, Russian diplomat says EU sanctions are true irony
Maria Zakharova replied to EU foreign policy chief’s earlier remarks by saying that the true irony was as well misappropriation of Russian assets
Three Ukrainian soldiers swim across Dnieper to surrender to Russian troops — governor
Vladimir Saldo called on other Ukrainian servicemen to switch to the Russian side and request the corresponding assistance
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region
An attempt by the Kiev regime to use a fixed-wing drone to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia was foiled at about 1:00 p.m. Moscow time
Moscow demands international organizations condemn killing of Russian war correspondent
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also expressed condolences to Eremin’s family and friends
Delegation of North Korea’s Forestry Ministry visits Russia — KCNA
The delegation will attend the 27th meeting of the forestry subcommittee of the North Korean - Russian intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation
BRICS’ expansion makes it much stronger — senior Russian diplomat
Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia, became full-fledged members of BRICS from January 1, 2024
US 'not forgetting' to help itself with aid to Ukraine — Kremlin
"In any case, whatever the modality of providing this aid, de facto it is about provoking Ukraine into further hostilities down to the last Ukrainian, putting guarantted money in the pockets of the US," Dmitry Peskov said
Russian government increases customs duties on beer from unfriendly countries
This measure is not a prohibitive one and will make it possible to make competitive conditions equal for Russian producers, the ministry said
Russia’s advanced radar in Kaliningrad to monitor entire territory of Europe — source
The first Konteiner radar went on combat duty in the Volga area region of Mordovia on December 1, 2019
BRICS looking at creating common digital payment platform
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that BRICS nations have already established a special channel for information exchange between their central banks
Russia can join top three countries by lithium reserves — governor
Infrastructure is required to implement the investment project, both power transmission lines and the railroad, Andrey Chibis noted
Hezbollah warns Israel it will fight back if attacks on Lebanon continue
The Lebanese Shiite organization "would not accept that the Israelis transgress the rules of engagement that are currently set in the south" of Lebanon
Chechnya plans to launch production of 'Jihad-Machine' for military needs
It is reported that the government of the region is also considering the creation of a large center for the repair and maintenance of military equipment, including armored vehicles, on the territory of the Chechen Republic
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Sweden’s Duplantis breaks own pole vault world record
Armand Duplantis bettered his previous world record of 6.23 meters
Number of flooded residential buildings in Russia drops to 16,200
According to the official, flood waters receded from 1,117 homes and households in the Urals region of Orenburg in the past day, which is the highest number recorded in the flooded regions
North Korea conducts new anti-aircraft missile test — KCNA
A power test of a super-large warhead designed for "Hwasal-1 Ra-3" strategic cruise missile was held as well
Ukrainian national detained at Russian-Georgian border for suspected espionage
He may face up to 20 years in jail
OSCE foreign ministers gather for 30th meeting in Skopje
The OSCE Ministerial Council has kicked off with a plenary session at which the chief delegates are to make statements
Shoigu orders additional tank protection sets for Ukraine operation
The minister also inspected the training process in Omsk Armor Engineering Institute
Ukraine’s new ethnic minorities law insufficient to protect Magyars — Hungarian president
According to Katalin Novak, Hungary’s call for the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia to be respected should be viewed as a common European demand
US, UK carry out strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen — report
According to the Saba news agency, the attack targeted the Hodeidah province along the Red Sea
Kremlin declines to comment on alleged assassination attempt on Zelensky in Poland
The Security Service of Ukraine announced earlier that in a joint operation with law enforcement agencies in Ukraine and Poland it thwarted an attempt to assassinate Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
G7 countries urge Iran to stop supporting Hamas
G7 member-countries affirmed their readiness to introduce new sanctions against Tehran
Israeli security forces holding 9,500 Palestinians captive — TV
According to the report, many are held under "administrative detention," meaning the Israeli authorities are holding them indefinitely without any charges, evidence or trial
US volunteer Russel Bentley missing in Donetsk killed — RT editor-in-chief
Bentley came to Donbass from the United States in 2014
Izvestia correspondent Semyon Eremin killed in special operation zone
The tragedy occurred near the village of Priyutnoye located on the border of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Zaporozhye Region
Debris of two aircraft found in Lipetsk Region
There were no casualties or damage
Three countries bid to host 2025 Games of the Future, event’s head says
The International Federation of Phygital Sports is expected to announce on June 1 where the next Games of the Future will take place, Igor Stolyarov said
Pyotr Veliky and Admiral Ushakov warships ‘destroy’ enemy’s winged missiles at drill
Now the crews of the warships are preparing to repel the surprise attack that would be carried out by attack and fighter aircraft nosedown
