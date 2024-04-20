US aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan to make crises worse — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The US military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will aggravate the global crises, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The military aid earmarked by the United States for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will exacerbate the global crises, as the military aid to the Kiev regime is direct financial support of terrorist activity, [the aid] to Taiwan is an interference in China’s domestic affairs and to Israel is a direct path to the unprecedented escalation in the region," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

The $95bln package of bills on military aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, on the seizure of the frozen Russian sovereign assets in order to give them to Kiev, and on additional sanctions against China passed the US House of Representatives on Saturday. In particular, the package includes $60 billion for Kiev and $26 billion for Israel and humanitarian aid for civilians in the conflict zones, including the Gaza Strip.