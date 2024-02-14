Germany’s top diplomat hostile not just to Russia, but to her country too — Putin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is hostile not only to Russia, but to her own country as well, as she neglects domestic economic interests, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"[Baerbock] is certainly hostile to our country, Russia, but she is also hostile towards her own country as well. It is hard to imagine a state official of her level neglecting economic interests of her own country and her own people to such an extent," Putin said in the interview, published by the Kremlin’s official Telegram channel.

In his opinion, the Greens party, of which Baerbock is a member, is exploiting popular fears, while conducting policies that are drastically different from campaign promises.

"[Baerbock] <…> represents the Greens party. Many of those who are in this part of the European political spectrum exploit people’s fears, fuelling popular worries about events that may be taking place worldwide as part of climate change. And then they profit from the fears they had sown, implementing policies that are very far from [what they declared] when they came to power," Putin said.

"For example, the coal sector [of power generation] has grown. In terms of power generation by energy source, the proportion of coal in Germany was higher than in Russia. And now it is even higher. So, where’s your green agenda now?" Putin asked rhetorically.