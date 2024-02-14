US, EU exert excessive pressure on Russia’s global partners — top Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Despite the unprecedented level of pressure being exerted by the United States and the European Union, many countries around the world are expressing interest in building up their relations with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma, or lower house of parliament, on Wednesday.

"The hostile policy of the collective West not only poses threats, but also paves the way for extra opportunities regarding our activities in various geographical directions, based on the importance of strengthening multifaceted ties with the CIS [the Commonwealth of Independent States], as well as with the global South and East," Lavrov said.

"The majority of countries have the same attitude as they express their sincere interest in building relations with us based on equality and mutual respect. It all takes place despite the continuing and, sometimes, extremely excessive pressure exerted by the United States and the European Union on our partners," Russia’s top diplomat noted.

"Our unconditional priority is about the further expansion of our multilateral partnership with our closest neighbors in Eurasia," Lavrov stated. "This task is the focus of Russia’s chairmanship in the Commonwealth of Independent States this year."

On January 1, 2024, Kyrgyzstan handed over the rotating CIS chairmanship to Russia. Moscow’s priorities as rotating CIS chair include holding over 150 events, with the CIS summit slated to take place in Moscow in October the major event among them.