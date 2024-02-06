Target, timing for attack on Lisichansk chosen deliberately — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, February 6. /TASS/. The city of Lisichansk was chosen by Ukrainian troops as a target for a shelling attack deliberately, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"No doubt that the target and the timing of the attack were chosen deliberately. The city is located near the combat engagement line and regularly comes under shelling from various types of weapons. There are not many places to spend days off there. The neo-Nazi deliberately chose a moment when people go for a walk on weekend and cynically attacked the only place of entertainment in Lisichansk," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council, which was called at Russia’s request.