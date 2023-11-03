New US sanctions reflect policy to 'inflict strategic defeat on Moscow' — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, November 3. /TASS/. The latest round of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the US is a continuation of its policy of "inflicting a strategic defeat on Moscow," but Washington "shouldn’t hold its breath," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"[This] continues the policy track of inflicting a strategic defeat on us, as they put it. Every year, they come up with something new, either containment or something else; this time, it’s a strategic defeat. However, as you understand, they shouldn’t hold their breath. There will probably be a lot of other schemes, but we have learned not only to cope with all of this, but to use it in our own interests," the diplomat told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Zakharova noted that this destructive policy has become Washington’s "calling card." "And the fact that the global majority is now actively resisting this in various ways, in some places directly, in some places indirectly, I think, is the best proof of that. Now it has become the problem of the United States of America itself," she stressed.

On Thursday, Washington expanded the scope of its anti-Russian sanctions. It imposed fresh sanctions on 37 private individuals and almost 200 legal entities, including industrial enterprises. According to the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the latest sanctions are targeted at the Russian military-industrial complex and its auxiliary structures. Inclusion in the OFAC sanctions list entails the freezing of sanctioned entities’ US-based assets and a prohibition on "US persons" (US citizens, permanent residents and companies) from doing business with sanctioned entities.