Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Conflict in Israel, Palestine may grow into full-scale war — Medvedev

"As is said today, both sides have gone ‘berserk,’" Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council wrote
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The conflict in Israel and Palestine can grow into a full-scale regional or even global war, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an article for the Izvestia daily.

"The Middle East is seeing another war. A cruel war without rules. A war based on terror and the doctrine of disproportionate use of force against the civilian population. As is said today, both sides have gone ‘berserk,’" he wrote.

"Of course, it is more important for us to achieve success in the special military operation in our fight against the neo-Nazi in Ukraine, but what is going on in Palestine and Israel cannot but cause concern," he stressed, adding that "wars often have close causes and unfold under the principle of interconnected vessels."

"The current conflict between Palestinians and the Israelis is no exception. This conflict has all the chances to grow into a full-scale regional war. Or even into a global war if the situation develops in a bad way," he pointed out.

He noted that the horrible consequences of this confrontation and numerous casualties and damage are reported every day. "The missile strike on the Baptist hospital in the Gaza Strip leaving hundreds of people dead was a horrible tragedy. A lot of people were badly wounded and may remain disables for the rest of their lives. This happened despite the fact that hospitals and medical personnel are protected by international humanitarian law. This is a barbaric act that must be strongly condemned. But, apparently, this is not the last one in a chain of atrocious developments in the region," he added.

The article titled Endless War is preceded by quotes from Palestine Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat and Israel’s first female Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict
