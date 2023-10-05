Putin says 'no one in their right mind' would use nuclear weapons against Russia

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. No lucid person would ever consider using nuclear weapons against Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"I believe no one in their right mind and clear memory would think of using nuclear weapons against Russia," he stressed.

The Russian president pointed out that he saw no need to change the nuclear weapons-related part of the national nuclear doctrine. "The potential enemy is aware of our capabilities. Another thing - I have heard calls for resuming nuclear tests. The US signed an international treaty banning nuclear weapons, and Russia also signed and ratified it," Putin noted.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that as it stands today, no viable threats to Russia's statehood exist.