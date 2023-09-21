Five ceasefire violations recorded in Nagorno-Karabakh — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Five ceasefire violations have been recorded in two districts of Karabakh since an agreement was reached to cease hostilities, the Russian Defense Ministry reports in its news bulletin on the activities of Russian peacekeepers in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

"Since the agreement was reached on cessation of hostilities, five ceasefire violations have been recorded: in the Shusha (two) and Mardakert districts (three). The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in cooperation with the Azerbaijani side and representatives of Karabakh is investigating into these facts," the ministry said.

According to the Defense Ministry, 1,340 civilians with 607 children among them, who cannot return to their homes, stay at the base camp of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. They have been accommodated and receive meals and medical assistance.