Investigation into terror attacks against residents of new regions necessary — Putin

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded to continue investigations into terrorist attacks by militants and neo-Nazis against civilians in Russia’s new regions.

"It is necessary to continue systemic work on investigating the crimes of militants, foreign mercenaries and neo-Nazis, terror attacks against civilians, officials, public figures and journalists," he said in an address on Investigation Officers’ Day.

The Russian president expressed confidence that the investigation officers in the new Russian regions "realize the importance of this task," as well as of many other key directions of their activity, thanking them for their sincerity, commitment and perseverance.