ST. PETERSBURG, July 23. /TASS/. Russia will bring to the attention of the Western public information about the losses among mercenaries from these countries fighting on the side of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

"As for foreign mercenaries, they also suffer significant losses," the Russian leader said. "Big [losses] because of their tactics," Lukashenko added. "Yes," Putin nodded, "because of their stupidity.".