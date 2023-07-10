Russian agency investigating more facts of ill-treatment of Russian prisoners in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has started investigating additional facts of ill-treatment of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, the agency told TASS.

The agency said a Russian volunteer fighter, who spent some time as a prisoner of Ukrainian nationalists, had recounted how he had been battered and faced death threats before the arrival of a Ukrainian reporter. That was done, he said, to force him to say on camera that Russian forces bombard civilians in Ukraine. He also said that Ukrainian forces, as they attack, make captured Russian soldiers walk in front of them in the Zaporozhye Region in a mine-clearing operation that saves their own lives.

"Said facts will be given legal assessment," the investigative committee said.