Russia can no longer rely on agreements with West, Sergey Lavrov says

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called the relations between Russia and the West a "fight of worlds," because Moscow can no longer rely on previously achieved agreements, including legally binding ones.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has said it repeatedly that we are open for cooperation. But, in regards to our former Western partners, we can no longer rely on agreements with them, including legally binding ones. It is a ‘fight of worlds,’ of sorts," the minister said on Russian TV Wednesday.

The Minister noted that, after the speech of the Russian representative to the International Monetary Fund Alexey Mozhin, many countries started asking a question of "what if the Americans dislike our behavior tomorrow?"

According to Lavrov, these thoughts will make any self-respecting nation that wants to live by its traditions to follow Russia’s example and to fight for sovereignty in key areas that functioning of states depend on.