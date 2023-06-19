MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. An increasing number of Ukrainian officials don’t support the Kiev regime, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"It’s also true that not all representatives of the Ukrainian establishment and state apparatus are ready, as they say, to ‘hail the kingdom of plague’ and assist with the annihilation of their own country. A growing number of officials and politicians don't support the Kiev regime and don’t see a future for Ukraine if the current course persists," he said.