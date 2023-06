MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow will appropriately respond to Iceland’s unfriendly decision to scale back diplomatic relations with Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"The entire responsibility for this turn of events lies on the Icelandic side. We will take this unfriendly decision into account when building our relations with Iceland in the future. All of Reykjavik's anti-Russian actions will inevitably met with an appropriate response," the statement said.