Ukraine a tool of West’s war against Russia, says Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Ukraine has simply become a tool of the West’s ‘hybrid war’ against Russia, and therefore it is futile to deal with it in resolving the conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on proposals to convene a peace summit on Ukraine in Paris.

"Now Ukraine is actually a tool of conflict. The conflict has indeed become broader, as the collective West is waging a hybrid war against our country," Peskov said in an interview with the ‘Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin’ program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel, an excerpt of which was posted by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel.

"It is futile to deal with this tool in order to resolve the conflict, and this must be understood too," Peskov added.