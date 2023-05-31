Russia cannot ‘leave OSCE at mercy’ of West, Russian envoy says

VIENNA, May 31. /TASS/. Russia cannot leave the OSCE "at the mercy" of the West and will not allow the organization to be turned into a Russophobic platform, Russian Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Lukashevich told TASS Wednesday

"I believe that we simply have no right to leave [the organization] at the mercy of this predatory Western gang. We are also talking about post-Soviet territory, where the OSCE operates as well," the diplomat said.

Lukashevich pointed to Russia’s 2023 Foreign Policy Concept, which states that Russia intends to consistently protect its national interests, prioritizing the "establishment of a new model of coexistence with European states, making it possible to ensure the safe, sovereign and gradual development of Russia, its allies and partners, and ensure a lasting peace in the European part of Eurasia, including with consideration for the potential of multilateral formats, including the OSCE."

Lukashevich also noted that "in its current shape, the OSCE is losing its way, becoming its own antipode, where confrontation dominates instead of a dialogue." The West seeks to turn the OSCE into its own tool, but Russia is resisting this. According to the diplomat, "the attitude to the organization is complicated," but the Russian concept "provides guidelines for the future."

"Europe is an inseparable part of Eurasia. […] It is necessary to ensure a model of coexistence that will guarantee the security and stability of our part. And the OSCE toolset may come in handy here," the diplomat concluded.