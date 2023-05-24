Russia opposes freezing Ukrainian conflict, will pursue its goals — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia shares the opinion that the Ukrainian conflict should not become a frozen one and will keep pursuing its goals in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told TASS.

When asked whether Russia shared the West’s opinion that the conflict in Ukraine should not be allowed to become a frozen one, the spokesman replied: "Russia stands in solidarity."

"Russia considers only the following opportunity of ending the special military operation: it secures its interests [and] achieves its goals either in the course of the special military operation or by other available means," Peskov said, when asked whether it was even possible that the conflict will become a frozen one.

The Russian president’s press secretary said it would be too early to say which one of the proposed settlement roadmaps would be preferable for Russia. He also did not comment on whether Moscow has its own reconciliation plan.

"It is too early to speak about it. No prerequisites for a peace process are yet in place, evidently," Peskov said. "The special military operation continues."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier that peace talks on the situation around Ukraine should not be aimed at freezing the conflict. Other Western leaders expressed a similar opinion. On May 22, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticized peace plans that seek only to freeze the conflict in Ukraine without returning to Kiev the territory it had lost. The Kiev government has also declared that peace initiatives that can turn the conflict into a frozen one should be rejected.